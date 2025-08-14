Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.09 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ CZR opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.