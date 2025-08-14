Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

