Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 52,681 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Granite Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 16.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 16.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.6%

GVA opened at $111.12 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

