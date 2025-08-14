Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of LendingTree worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LendingTree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $62.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

