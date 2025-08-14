Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as low as $15.49. Investec Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 564 shares changing hands.

Investec Group Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 403.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

