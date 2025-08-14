AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $10.28. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 63,337 shares changing hands.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 296,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 138,277 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $72,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

