Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Petrel Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

