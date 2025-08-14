NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.40 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 168.22 ($2.28). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 169.35 ($2.30), with a volume of 30,749 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWF Group

NWF Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.28.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 18.60 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 earnings per share for the current year.

NWF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.