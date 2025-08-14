NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.82 and traded as high as C$19.27. NFI Group shares last traded at C$18.93, with a volume of 111,490 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

