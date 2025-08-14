Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.46 and traded as low as C$7.10. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 188,551 shares traded.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$749.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.46.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

