Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 18,326 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1,241.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UFCS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading raised their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.80 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $785.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

United Fire Group Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

