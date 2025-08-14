Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 7,377 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Coursera worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Coursera by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Insider Activity

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 253,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,871.60. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,659.04. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,270 shares of company stock worth $356,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.