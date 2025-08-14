Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 350.24, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

