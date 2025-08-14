799 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

