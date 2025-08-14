Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases Shares of 168 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.1%

GDDY stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.51 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.46. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $596,429.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,321,044.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.