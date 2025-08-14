Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $28,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.43%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

