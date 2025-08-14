Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases Shares of 87 Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $161.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day moving average is $283.95. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

