Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $17,290,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 636,481,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,580,026,389.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.19, for a total transaction of $17,124,069.60.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $16,741,346.40.

On Monday, August 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.24, for a total transaction of $16,708,521.60.

On Friday, August 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.29, for a total transaction of $16,572,333.60.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total transaction of $16,837,027.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $16,664,522.40.

On Friday, July 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.98, for a total transaction of $17,109,403.20.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20.

On Monday, July 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $16,243,387.20.

On Friday, July 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.13, for a total transaction of $15,862,759.20.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $250.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day moving average is $246.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

