Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $165.66 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $130.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

