National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of Hesai Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSAI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hesai Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Hesai Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. Research analysts expect that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

