National Bank of Canada FI Buys 38,466 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

