National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,583 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,235,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.80.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $451.70 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

