National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 255.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 251.0% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after buying an additional 912,682 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

