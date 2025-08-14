National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,360 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,865,645.25. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 268,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,865,645.25. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,685 shares of company stock valued at $103,587,091. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

