Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

PK opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

