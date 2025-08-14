National Bank of Canada FI Sells 184,024 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184,024 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Invesco Stock Up 2.3%

IVZ stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

