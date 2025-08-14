National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.11 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,196 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SCHH opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.