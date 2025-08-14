National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.26 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,077.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,674,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,482,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

