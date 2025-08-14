Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,149.58. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,504 shares of company stock worth $9,574,851. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $146.18 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.