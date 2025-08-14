National Bank of Canada FI Sells 517 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.