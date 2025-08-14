National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.92 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 4.6%

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.