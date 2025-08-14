Citigroup Inc. Has $15.40 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,070 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Newell Brands worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.