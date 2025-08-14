The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell’s by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

