Citigroup Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,835,000 after purchasing an additional 201,576 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89,448 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 449,920 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,213,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,668,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.