Citigroup Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,823 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

CP opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

