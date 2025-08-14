Citigroup Inc. Acquires 160,799 Shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,799 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of QIAGEN worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QIAGEN by 770.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 93.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QIAGEN from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QIAGEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN Price Performance

QIAGEN stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. QIAGEN N.V. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. QIAGEN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

QIAGEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.