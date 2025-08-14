Citigroup Inc. Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,353 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5,536.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,691 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Equitable by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after buying an additional 1,236,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,927,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Equitable by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,245,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,763 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,472,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 724,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. UBS Group cut their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.