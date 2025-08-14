Citigroup Inc. Has $19.88 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.42% of ADMA Biologics worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after buying an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,342,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 435,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,048,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,575,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 145,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.