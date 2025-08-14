Citigroup Inc. Has $21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

