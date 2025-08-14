BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.