Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 214.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,828 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.