Head-To-Head Contrast: Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) vs. Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Risk and Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.74 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -1.91

This table compares Konami and Intellinetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Konami beats Intellinetics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami



Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Intellinetics



Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

