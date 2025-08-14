Analyzing Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) & Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 4.64% 6.28% 6.25% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 93.60% 12,661.40% 593.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $61.63 million 1.00 $5.14 million $0.09 20.78 Permian Basin Royalty Trust $26.96 million 27.51 $25.42 million $0.49 32.47

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas. It also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which consist of various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.