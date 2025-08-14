Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.1203 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

