Head-To-Head Contrast: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) vs. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 8.75% 19.85% 7.13% Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortune Brands Innovations and Lowe’s Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 5 6 0 2.55 Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58

Valuation and Earnings

Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $75.9091, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus target price of $270.68, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than Lowe’s Companies.

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and Lowe’s Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $4.61 billion 1.58 $471.90 million $3.18 19.06 Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion 1.72 $6.96 billion $12.07 21.26

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Brands Innovations. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Innovations pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fortune Brands Innovations has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Fortune Brands Innovations on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands. The Outdoors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking, railing, and cladding under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. The Security segment manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock, American Lock, Yale, and August brands; and fire-resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. The company sells its products through various sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce, and other retail outlets. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

