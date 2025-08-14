Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

NYSE:CADE opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

