Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $709.26 million, a P/E ratio of -90.15 and a beta of 1.12. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 532.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats



Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

