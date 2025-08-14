SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

SLM Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. SLM has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

