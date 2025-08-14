Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 38,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

