The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Stock

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Amentum Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Amentum has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the second quarter worth $592,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the second quarter worth $2,566,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the second quarter worth $244,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 13.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,131 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the second quarter worth $241,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

